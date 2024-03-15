Man accused of firing gunshots into family home at East Maitland

STRIKE force police have zeroed in on a man they allege fired several bullets at a home in the Hunter while a family slept inside.
Billy Murphy remains behind bars after he was charged with the public place shooting at East Maitland in the early hours of January 30.
The State Crime Command's Raptor Squad had been investigating under Strike Force Kwani and made a breakthrough in the case on March 14.
The 29-year-old man was arrested at Bolwarra Heights and taken to Maitland Police Station.
He spent the night in police custody before fronting Maitland Local Court on a string of charges for the first time on Friday.
Murphy made no bid for bail and it was formally refused.
He stands accused of firing a firearm at a dwelling or house with a disregard for safety, possessing an unauthorised pistol, and acquiring ammunition without authority.
He has not been required to enter pleas and the matter was adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in May.
Port Stephens Hunter police were first called to Gloaming Avenue at East Maitland at about 2am on January 30 after reports gunshots had been fired at a home.
Police allege several bullets hit the building.
A couple and three children were home at the time but escaped injury, police confirmed.
A crime scene was set up and local police launched an investigation before it was referred to the State Crime Command's Raptor North squad under Strike Force Kwani.
