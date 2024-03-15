Put to the test: it's time to run the ruler over NAPLAN

More than one million students across the country will sit for a series of NAPLAN exams this week. The national approach was launched in 2008, but has it achieved what it set out to do?
Central to NAPLAN's ethos is the notion of accountability, a belief that it fosters rigor through its mechanism of assessment.
For years, researchers have emphasised the high-stakes nature of NAPLAN, whereas policymakers and politicians contend that it is low-stakes, designed solely to offer feedback to teachers, students, and families regarding learning progress. The divergence of this understanding is not merely a concept, but a guiding principle, shaping curriculum decisions and indirectly imposing boundaries on teachers impacting what can be taught and when.
In a world recently affected by a pandemic the international focus on testing as a methodology to evaluate the professional practice of teachers needs evaluating. The influence of economic policy on education is evident through the effect of PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) rankings on nation-state education policy.
The graduating HSC students of 2024 are among the world's most tested learners, with standardised testing in years 3,5,7,9, as well as the completion of minimum standards before HSC exams.
It is time to take stock and reflect on the impact this testing is having on the education of our youth and the role of examinations in a modern environment.
The nature of testing as an assessment provides a single frame upon which evaluation of learning provides government leaders with a simple snapshot metric.
As an educational leader, evaluation of student learning is an important contributor to enhancing student success.
However, testing is but one form of feedback. Effective educational leaders use aggregated NAPLAN data to identify a point-in-time snapshot of organisational strengths and deficiencies.
However, to rely soley on a test held on one day is a flawed political influence on the professionalism of teachers in all schools.
NAPLAN's influence seeps into the very fabric of teaching practice. It has not only established, but enshrined ideologies that dictate the way educators approach their craft.
NAPLAN's impact has focused attention on literacy and numeracy. While these foundations are important, the publicly available data evident on the myschools website and the subsequent formation of league tables have diverted educational leaders' attention from literacy to reputation.
NAPLAN, which is embedded in the educational landscape, is a formidable barrier to change. Its presence inhibits the capacity of educators to explore alternative approaches. Thus, the very system designed to enhance education inadvertently constrains it.
The significance of standardised testing through NAPLAN in the Australian context has long provided a divide between educators, parents and politicians.
Standardised testing provides a simple instrument that can be used to quantify government spending broadly, and therefore be seen as a tool to ensure accountability and public confidence.
But the metric used is crude and inefficient in evaluating the preparation of students to engage in work in the modern economy where the skills of entrepreneurial thinking, evaluation of source information and validity of truth are no longer soft skills.
So, it begs the question, has the focus of political discourse on comparative analysis of standardised testing such as NAPLAN and PISA, constrained the efficacy of the highly skilled professionals leading our schools?
It is time that, as a community, we value and empower the leadership of our great schools across the nation to effectively use the data gathered through standardised testing such as NAPLAN to support teaching and learning locally.
We must trust our educational leaders to engage diverse methods of assessment conducive to evaluating learning, not simple knowledge that will limit students' future engagement in the modern economy.
