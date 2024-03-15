Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

The Newcastle teams that raised $50,000 for a wheelie good cause

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated March 15 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pedals spun and music pumped at Variety's five hour cycling competition that raised $53,288 for children in need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.