The Newcastle teams that raised $50,000 for a wheelie good cause

Pedals spun and music pumped at Variety's five hour cycling competition that raised $53,288 for children in need.
On Friday March 15, 22 teams with roughly 150 people rode at Newcastle Jockey Club, and seven teams competed virtually.
NSW/ACT Variety children's charity aims to raise funds for children who are sick, experience disadvantage or live with disability.
Dressed as a grape, Brad Russ from team Tulloch Verdelho-drome (Tulloch Wines), said his team had ticked off 50 kilometres half way through the day and were hoping for more.
"It's been great so far to get involved for charity," Mr Russ said.
Winning the title for Kings and Queens of Spin with 196 kilometres, Allambi Care's Adam Singer said it was a great atmosphere and very energetic as their team entered for the fifth time.
"We love being able to support the community and help kids and families," he said.
Ross Buttenshaw from team Wheelie Good Financial Planners (Progressive Financial Planners) said they got involved every year and he enjoyed being part of a bigger thing.
"I think helping kids is always a great cause," he said, "especially kids, who for no reason other than being unwell, need a helping hand."
Mr Buttenshaw said it was a great event that was always a lot of fun.
Wheelie Good Financial Planners took home the title of highest fundraising team for $9701 raised.
NSW/ACT Variety CEO Tony Warner said this was the eighth year Spin 4 Kids had come to Newcastle.
"The support Variety has in the area is incredible and we have a lot of support from local businesses," Mr Warner said.
He said it is a competitive event where people compete to cycle the furthest and fundraise the most.
"It was great to see people of all ages spinning today, some as young as 16 and some a sprightly 62, but all united in their commitment to keeping the wheels turning and helping those kids who need it most," he said.
This year's event raised funds for causes including Variety's Sunshine Coaches and Just Like You program.
Just Like You runs in primary schools in the Central Coast and Newcastle to promote empathy and understanding for those with disabilities.
Sunshine Coaches are granted to local schools to help transport children living with a disability, chronic illness, financial hardship or geographic isolation.
"Variety Sunshine Coaches provide transport for children to access their community and experience a range of special programs and activities they would be otherwise unable to attend," Mr Warner said.
Donations for Variety's Newcastle initiative are still open.
