Wildfires hooker to throw everything at earning Super Rugby call-up

Hamish Moore has spent more time eyeing off poles and convincing people to climb ladders than in the gym of late.
Moore emerged as one of the best hooker in the Shute Shield during his maiden season with the Hunter Wildfires in 2023.
To take the next step to Super Rugby, Moore knows he has to work on his set piece - specifically his lineout throwing.
"You have to be accurate, especially at lineout time," Moore said. "It definitely doesn't come naturally. I have had to work at it. I'm out throwing at posts or throwing to someone standing on a ladder. I have come a long way."
Moore has spent the past two months training with the Western Force and has been signed as injury cover for former Wallabies Tom Horton and Feleti Kaitu'u and experienced Kiwi Ben Funnell.
"I learnt a lot over there, especially about attention to detail," Moore said. "You do a lot of video review. It is not weird to have three meetings a day, going over training and looking at the finer details.
"They are going to keep watching my games and stay in contact. It has driven me to work hard and make it at that level. Fingers crossed."
Moore, 22, was in the NSW Waratahs academy and played two seasons for Easts after completing school.
But he loathed Sydney life and moved back to the family property near Walgett and played for Narabri - a 360 km round trip - each weekend.
Former Easts teammate Donny Freeman and coach Scott Coleman lured him to the Wildfires last season.
"Last year, I jumped straight into it," Moore said. "They doesn't work for anyone. There are some pretty big bodies in the Shute Shield.
"Having a good preseason will really make a difference. I have put on five kilograms and the body feels good."
Moore will play his first match for the Wildfires since returning from Perth against the Western Sydney Two Blues at Maitland on Saturday.
"I will be straight into it," Moore said. "I need to get match fit."
Tighthead prop Bo Abra has been called into the NSW Waratahs A squad and will miss the Wildfires hit-out.
Wildfires' Italian lock Gabrielle Vebditti ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee playing for the NSW Waratahs A in a trial against Eastwood, but Coleman will not stand in the way of his players striving for the next level.
"That is what we are here for - to get players to professional rugby," Coleman said.
Andrew Tuala will start at loosehead with Tongan international Tau Koloamatangi switching to tight head.
Lock Ben Wood and centre Isaac Ulberg are Blacks juniors and get a rare chance to play at Marcellin Park.
It is the Wildfires second trial of the preseason after going down to manly 38-22.
'" definitely wants a step up from last week," Coleman said. "We want more consistency in our patterns. We were helter-skelter last week, which can happen in your first trial. We need to improve our exits. I want to play at the other end of the field.
"Our big thing will be the extra areas - kick chase, second efforts, bossing tackles - all that was poor."
The Wildfires tackle the Two Blues in colts, second grade and first grade. Maitland will play the Two Blues' thirds.
The Shute Shield trial will be followed by a Cauliflower Club charity game featuring former Wallabies Andrew Blades, Al Baxter, Dean Mumm and Pat McCutcheon.
Wildfires: 1 Andrew Tuala, 2 Hamish Moore, 3 Tau Koloamatangi, 4 Ben Wood, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Elijah Crosswell, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 George Noa, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Nate de Thierry, 11 Deon Evans, 12 Tom Watson, 13 Isaac Ulberg, 14 Brendan Palmer, 15 Ethan Morgan.
