Woman accused of being drunk behind wheel when dog-walker struck

A WOMAN was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when her four-wheel-drive careened out of control on the main street of Maitland and struck a pedestrian.
An emergency response erupted when the vehicle mounted the pavement, injuring a man out walking his dog, and rammed into nearby buildings just before 9am on Thursday.
The pedestrian, believed to be a man aged in his 50s, was walking with his pet near the Maitland library on High Street when he was hit by the four-wheel-drive.
He suffered suspected fractures to his leg and lay injured as the vehicle continued on up the path, slamming into two buildings.
Firefighters, police and ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene at about 8.45am on March 14.
Police blocked the road and redirected traffic as officers combed the scene to piece together how the crash unfolded, and evacuated structures that had suffered "substantial damage".
The 35-year-old woman police allege was behind the wheel of the black four-wheel-drive at the time was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station.
She was not injured in the ordeal.
Police confirmed on Friday the woman had been charged with high-range drink driving and was expected to face Maitland Local Court for the first time in May.
Chief Inspector Dan Skelly said at the time that the pedestrian that was hit was very lucky not to be injured more severely.
It's understood the man dropped the dog's lead when he was struck by the vehicle.
Witnesses rushed to the man's aid and the dog - who was not hurt - stayed near the man until paramedics arrived.
The pedestrian was taken to Maitland hospital for treatment.
Mayor Philip Penfold confirmed on Friday that the Maitland library on High Street and its car park would remain closed until at least early next week "due to extensive damage to the wall of the building" next door.
"This is so that the site can be made safe with temporary fencing," he said.
The southbound lane and footpath on High Street were also to remain closed with signage in place to redirect traffic.
East Maitland, Thornton and Rutherford libraries are the next closest and open as usual.
The owner of the affected building, at 478 High Street, and their contractors were regularly updating council on the progress, Cr Penfold said.
Council staff were working with REACH Homelessness Services on Friday to secure a different location for an event scheduled for Saturday evening.
Anyone with information or footage of the incident has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
