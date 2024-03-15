NPL: Fight for survival heats up early for Adamstown, New Lambton

Adamstown captain Dino Fajkovic describes Saturday's home clash with New Lambton as "pretty much a relegation battle in round four".
New Lambton coach Shane Pryce says every game against low-ranked sides this NPL men's season is a "mini grand final".
Such is the pressure and drama that comes with the return of promotion-relegation. A remarkable start to the year featuring four sides without a point and four with perfect records has only added heat to the cauldron.
Adamstown and New Lambton were expected to be in the relegation fight, given their recent records, and both are yet to get a result, despite promising moments.
Fajkovic, 32, scored twice against Broadmeadow in a 3-2 loss in round one but that's the closest Rosebud have come to points.
"It's tough when you lose your first few and the pressure starts building, especially with relegation," Fajkovic said.
"You're in games, but it doesn't matter if you don't get three points. No one remembers that you were in the game, or you were close.
"It's hard battling against some of these clubs who spend a lot on their players, but relegation makes it interesting this year."
The battle for survival makes games like Saturday's crucial.
"If you have a list of the ones you want to win at the start of the year, they're the ones you are ticking," Fajkovic said of rivals like New Lambton and Lake Macquarie.
"It's pretty much a relegation battle in round four."
Fajkovic has become a leader at Adamstown after playing at top clubs like Jaffas, Broadmeadow and Olympic.
"I've never really been in this position, I'm usually in the semis," he said.
"But I've been here for three years now and it's good. We've got a good bunch of lads. They are young and like 60, 70 per cent are from the club's youth, which is pretty cool.
"When I was younger, I didn't really care about that stuff, but now that I'm older, at the tail end, it's pretty cool to see some of those lads get to play for their home club."
Keeper Stuart Plant (away) and Josh Haines (suspended) are out for Adamstown.
The Golden Eagles are hurting after a losing 2-1 to two stoppage-time goals from Maitland last week. Top signing Josh Piddington was sent off in the chaos and is suspended on Saturday. Chase Lattimore and Tom Siderovski are still sidelined but Riley Taylor returns. They suffered another blow when skipper Sam Maxwell injured his hamstring at training this week.
"I just think we've got to forget about that now," Pryce said of the loss to Maitland. "We nearly got away with one, but it didn't work out.
"We've just got to get points. These games are going to be mini grand finals. That's what relegation has brought, that desperation.
"Adamstown did all right against Magic, with Dino up top. They are all right, and a bit better than what people think."
Also on Saturday at 6pm, Lakes (0) are away to Valentine (9). Cooks Hill (0 points) host Charlestown (9) at 4.30pm and Maitland (3) travel to play Olympic (7) at 4pm. On Sunday, Broadmeadow (9) host Edgeworth (2) at 3.30pm and Lambton Jaffas (9) take on Weston (4) at No.2 Sportsground (4.30pm).
