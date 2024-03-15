Review: Whore's Eye View show goes broad, digs deep

Part of Bailey's childhood was spent in southern USA (like myself). I felt my head nod in understanding as she described growing up under George W Bush's Abstinence Only Education policies. Like Bailey, I, too, have memories of being taught one thing in school while in my spare time scouring every page of Cosmopolitan magazines, looking for sex tricks that would "make him go wild" or something like that. Whore's Eye View has plenty of fascinating accounts and advocacy on behalf of sex workers, but the show is at its best and most intimate when Bailey tells stories of her life.