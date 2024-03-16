Cowboys late charge extends Knights' losing run in Townsville

Newcastle have suffered their eighth consecutive defeat against North Queensland in Townsville, blowing a four-point lead with less than four minutes left to play to lose 21-20 in extra time.
The Knights led 20-16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium and looked set to hold on for their first win in Townsville since 2015, but Cowboys back-rower Jeremiah Nanai crossed for a try in the 76th minute to level the scores.
In a frantic final few minutes, both sides turned over possession and Valentine Holmes missed a field goal before the game was sent to golden-point extra time.
It took little more than 90 seconds for the Cowboys to claim victory with veteran halfback Chad Townsend slotting a field goal from about 20 metres out.
Newcastle had led 12-0 at half-time and should have been in front by more after enjoying the lion's share of possession and plenty of attacking field position in the opening 40 minutes.
The Cowboys made 11 errors and completed at 59 per cent in the first half, compared to Newcastle's completion rate of 84 per cent, but they scored two tries in the first five minutes after the break to remain in the contest.
A try from Greg Marzhew midway through the second half helped Newcastle take a 10-point lead but the Cowboys kept coming in a much-improved second stanza.
Their win was their second this season and leaves them in third position, while the Knights remain winless after two games.
The Knights had all the ball early and were tackled 15 times inside the attacking 20-metre zone in the opening 10 minutes, but they failed to make the most of the field position.
They finally broke through in the 18th minute when lock Adam Elliott broke free in the middle of the park and ran 30 metres to score untouched between the goal posts.
Cowboys five-eighth Tom Dearden looked to have crossed for the Cowboys' first try at the 30th minute but was ruled to have been offside from a kick.
Elliott bagged his second to help Newcastle move to a 12-0 lead when he caught a pass from prop Jack Hetherington out of dummy-half and burst through from close range in the 36th minute.
Two minutes into the second half, Knights winger Greg Marzhew split a bomb which allowed Townsend to score on the right flank.
Three minutes later, a floating Scott Drinkwater pass put Kyle Feldt over on the same edge to make it 12-10.
After a big shot from Daniel Saifiti prompted a Cowboys' error, Marzhew made up for his defensive mishaps when he collected a Hastings' grubber and scored in the 58th minute.
Five minutes afterwards, Ponga kicked a penalty goal to make it 20-10.
With 20 minutes left to play, Deardon barged over from a few metres out to help reduce the deficit to just four points.
Nanai crossed in the 76th minute to level the scores but Holmes couldn't convert from out wide, which sent the game to extra time.
