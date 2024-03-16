Newcastle Herald
Cowboys late charge extends Knights' losing run in Townsville

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 16 2024 - 7:38pm, first published 7:37pm
Knights prop Jack Hetherington. Picture Getty Images
Knights prop Jack Hetherington. Picture Getty Images

Newcastle have suffered their eighth consecutive defeat against North Queensland in Townsville, blowing a four-point lead with less than four minutes left to play to lose 21-20 in extra time.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

