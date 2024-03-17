Knights coach finds positives after heart-breaking loss to Cowboys

Coach Adam O'Brien reckons Newcastle would have gained a "few admirers" for their improved showing in Saturday's loss to North Queensland, but admits they still have plenty to work on after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half to lose in golden-point extra time.
Veteran Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend iced a 21-20 victory at Queensland Country Bank Stadium with a field goal barely a minute into the extended period of play.
The Knights led 20-10 with about 20 minutes left in regulation time, and held a four-point lead with less than four minutes to go, but the Cowboys scored in the 60th and 76th minutes to draw level.
The game went the extra distance because Valentine Holmes surprisingly missed a conversion after the last try.
It was a heart-breaking result for the Knights, given they also led 12-0 at half-time, and extended their losing streak in Townsville to eight consecutive games.
After last week's 28-12 loss to Canberra, they are now 0-2 and placed 14th ahead of a clash with Melbourne at home on Sunday night.
"I said to the team, the day we're happy to get beat is the day we're all in the wrong positions," O'Brien said.
"But I'm really proud of them.
"To turn around a performance in seven days, and to come here - it's not an easy place to come and play - it was quite good.
"There's no doubt there's some things that we need to get a whole lot smarter and better at.
"We were obviously a little slow coming out of the blocks in the second half.
"But I think they will gain a fair few admirers in terms of the grit that they showed."
Shattered skipper Kalyn Ponga rued errors at crucial times in the second half, including one of his own, but thought the overall performance was a step forward.
"The first half we were all right," he said.
"Just down the stretch there, individuals, including myself - you can't really blame the weather or anything like that when in the first half we were good - just individuals need to be accountable for those things.
"We'll look at them.
"But the effort was there.
"Last week we had the errors and we didn't have the effort ... we've got to work on those details."
Lock Adam Elliott scored two tries, and his first since mid-2022, to give Newcastle a handy half-time lead, but they really should have been in front by more given the Cowboys made 11 errors and completed at just 59 per cent, compared to Newcastle's 84 per cent, in the first half.
Tries from Townsend and winger Kyle Feldt, who equalled his club's all-time try-scoring record of 130 held by Matt Bowen, inside five minutes after the break livened up the contest.
Greg Marzhew's 48th-minute try and a Ponga penalty goal five minutes later extended the Knights' lead again, but the home side never went away.
"Happy to get away with a win, but I wouldn't say we deserved to win," Cowboys coach Todd Payten said.
"But we found a way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.