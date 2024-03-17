Sister swap: Injury and debut for Burdack siblings as Hurricanes defeated

IT was a case of contrasting fortunes for the Burdack sisters.
Lexie was sidelined for the Hunter Hurricanes on Saturday after dislocating her knee last weekend, in part helping to open up a position for younger sibling Kendra to make her Australian Water Polo League debut.
Rounding out a family affair against Balmain at Dawn Fraser Baths, dad Renae, coach of the Hurricanes men, was also filling in for regular women's mentor Michael Hyslop.
Lexie, 18, hopes to be back in the pool as soon as possible but will undergo fitness tests this week to determine when, or if, she returns at some stage this season.
Kendra, 16, was called up last week but has already been training with Hunter's senior squad throughout the summer.
Rosie Stimson and Jemma Caldwell were also unavailable on Saturday, Lily Akhurst returned while reserve goalkeeper Ciara Atherton got named.
The Hurricanes went down 21-4 away to Balmain with Kimi Dijkstra, Amali Jarrett, Sarah Owens and Makala Kricak all finding the back of the net. Lily Dunn netted seven goals for the Tigers.
In the men's encounter, played later at the same venue, Hunter finished strongly but lost 11-7 with Jake Robinson and Sam Bloomfield evenly splitting four goals between them. Former Hurricanes duo Mitch Robinson and Dan Lawrence both landed doubles for Balmain.
A Sydney double header continues on Sunday with Hunter visiting Drummoyne - women (6pm) followed by the men (7:15pm).
