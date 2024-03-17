Man accused of assaulting diners, police officers at restaurant

DINERS were allegedly assaulted, with one put in a headlock, before police were also attacked at a Cardiff restaurant.
A 40-year-old man has been charged after police claim a violent altercation at a restaurant escalated on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to the Main Road venue just before 7.30pm on March 16 after reports a 58-year-old man had been assaulted inside.
Police said a 46-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a 68-year-old woman at the same time.
Officers were told another diner attempted to intervene but was allegedly put into a headlock, taken to the ground and assaulted.
Police rushed to the scene and were trying to arrest a man when he allegedly attacked a male officer and threw a blood-soaked shirt on the face of a policewoman.
The 40-year-old man was ultimately taken into police custody and charged with a string of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault police, affray, destroy or damage property, and use offensive language.
He was granted conditional bail by police and released, but was ordered to front Toronto Local Court on the charges for the first time later this month.
The 68-year-old woman was expected to be served with a future court attendance notice for common assault and affray, according to police.
