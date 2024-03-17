Carr's late winner sees NSW progress to national under-21 semi in Newcastle

ELLA Carr's late winner at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday has seen NSW move to within one win of a women's national under-21 decider.
Carr, who plays Newcastle women's premier league for Gosford, netted in the 59th minute to break a deadlock and record a 4-3 win over Western Australia.
The hosts led for half of that quarter-final, with the first of a Makayla Jones double opening the scoring in the 21st minute (1-0) before Chelsea Holmes quickly replied to an equaliser from a penalty corner in the 37th minute (2-1).
Jones extended the advantage to two in the 43rd minute (3-1).
WA had other ideas and converted back-to-back chances in the same minute (52nd) midway through the fourth term, Madison Naish and Maddison Fenwick making it 3-all.
Carr's effort with full-time looming proved to be the difference at a venue where she has played multiple first-grade grand finals at club level.
NSW, who beat Northern Territory 6-3 on Saturday to finish second in their pool, now face either Queensland of Tasmania in Tuesday's semi.
The title showdown takes place on Wednesday.
Victoria accounted for South Australia 3-0 in the earlier quarter. ACT and Northern Territory meet in the other.
In the men's tournament, NSW are drawn against opposite pool leaders Victoria in Sunday's quarter (6pm) following a 1-all draw with Tasmania on Saturday.
Earlier in quarters on Sunday, Tasmania and Queensland defeated Northern Territory (5-1) and South Australia (3-0) respectively. Western Australia and ACT are yet to clash.
Monday marks a rest day.
