Community rallies as Charlie's Run 4 Kids crosses finish line

A SEA of pink washed over Dudley on Sunday as the Charlie's Run 4 Kids crew crossed the finish line after traversing 150 kilometres.
The five-day event ended with a fun day at Lydon Oval on March 17 and raised $101,750 for two families going through their own childhood cancer battles.
Committee member and runner Guy Clegg covered the entire distance after setting out from Seal Rocks on Wednesday.
"It's always tough but we know it's going to be tough," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"We're all one family and one running team."
The heat posed a challenge for the first few days but Mr Clegg said it was always well worth it.
The idea for a charity run began a decade ago when the community rallied to raise money for Charlie Carr, who was just eight months old when she was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Neuroblastoma.
Charlie sadly passed away in 2015, but the annual run holds strong in her honour, and has been raising money for families experiencing childhood cancer for 11 years.
Mr Clegg said it was beautiful to see some of Charlie's best friends, Charlotte Abrahamson and his own daughter Kienna Clegg, cross the finish line after joining in on the 150 kilometre run, alongside Charlie's parents.
"I was actually pretty stoked because I got to watch my daughter run in for the first time," Mr Clegg said.
"To have all those guys together - it was really, really special."
The group ran along Newcastle Harbour and out along the Nobbys breakwall on Saturday, which Mr Clegg said was a highlight.
About 30 people did the full run, another 30 joined part-time, and about 150 community members flocked to Adamstown on Sunday to run the final five kilometres.
Organisers estimated more than 1500 people joined in on the activities at the oval on Sunday afternoon, which included live entertainment and raffles.
Charity director Layne Carter said it was an emotional but enjoyable experience for the runners to cross the finish line.
"They were definitely emotional but filled with happiness and pride to cross that finish line and raise money for these families in need," she said.
"The atmosphere and the vibe from our community was indescribable."
The group thanked the public for for their support and all the sponsors.
In 2024, Charlie's Run 4 Kids was raising money for the families of two boys called Ben Bucknall and Liam Sumich.
Little Liam sadly died a few weeks before the run, but his family was able to make it to Dudley on Sunday, and Ben and his family were there too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.