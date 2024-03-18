Police uncover missing man in Lake Macquarie bushland

LAKE Macquarie Police have concluded a search for a missing 45-year-old man in Awaba bushland.
The police operation was launched following a concern for a welfare call at 6.30pm on Sunday. The man was discovered on Monday.
The search was assisted by PolAir and the Dog Unit.
Meanwhile, police have also issued a public appeal to find a missing 26-year-old man from the Central Coast.
Cosimo Mileto, was last seen at a home on Tomaree Crescent, Woongarrah, near Warnervale, around 2pm on Saturday.
Mr Mileto has not been heard from since and police and his family hold concerns for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 184 centimetres tall, solid build, with a shaved head, brown eyes, a neck tattoo and a nose ring.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts and black shoes.
Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Tuggerah Lakes Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.