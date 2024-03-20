It's 'one in all in' as Mount Pleasant plays to its strengths

The Hunter Valley's Mount Pleasant winery made history in February when it closed its historic cellar door for the first time since it opened all those years ago.
The reason was that the winery wanted its whole team - winemakers, the cellar door team, administration, their warehouse people, office manager ... the lot - involved in the production and winemaking process.
It started with grape-picking - doesn't everyone love a 6am start? - through to fruit sorting, plunging and fermentation management.
"It was an idea that sort of evolved," chief winemaker Adrian Sparks said. "It was educational for them, everyone seemed to enjoy it, but it was more to reinforce with everyone just what we stand for."
A bit like a rugby league bonding session, minus the arrests.
Which, in a roundabout way, brings me to my point.
Mount Pleasant has decided on a major change of direction - and they're going all in. The cellar door closure was part of the journey.
"It's about recognising our history and the legacy of what Maurice O'Shea left us and returning to that," Sparks said. "That is age worthy old vine semillon and shiraz, wonderful blends, and some historic sites like Lovedale, Rosehill, Old Paddock and Old Hill."
So, back to the future.
To that end, they have pulled out more than 30 hectares of vines that were largely unproductive and not to the standard they desire, resulting in annual production being slashed from about 25,000 cases to 10,000 "and sometimes less".
In short, wines such as rose, tempranillo, touriga, fiano and other 'bibs and bobs' are gone.
"We had vines from these lesser sites that were flogged and only produced moderate fruit anyway," Sparks added.
"It took a lot of our time and focus away from our core winemaking.
"I have nothing against rose, but I didn't go through university for five years to make rose or wines I'm not passionate about. Let other people do that, and good luck to them.
"I want to make the best wines I possibly can. We have a historic site with magnificent old vines that can produce world class semillon and shiraz. Let's not detract from that.
"After all we've been through recently - zero investment in the place, then administration - we busted our backsides and Halliday still named us number three in his top 100 wineries. Imagine what we will do when we focus on our strengths."
There are two new wines - a Light Dry Red and a Light Dry White in the portfolio.
"I want to make the best wines I possibly can. If blending helps do that, then so be it. As long as it's quality."
All these changes mean, as chief winemaker he's leaving himself nowhere to hide.
"Mount Pleasant doesn't want to hide and nor should we. We should be in any discussion about the greatest wineries in Australia."
Mount Pleasant LDW, 2023
$36
The LDW stands for Light Dry White and is a blend of 45 per cent Fiano, 30 per cent Montils (Mt Pleasant believe they have the only Montils block of vines in Australia) and 35 per cent Semillon. This was from a very good vintage and has lifted citrus and lime flavours, with pear and white nectarine in the background. There's limey acid to finish.
Mount Pleasant LDR, 2023
$36
Along with the LDW, the Light Dry Red is the other half of the new blending range, this time made up of 45 per cent Merlot, 30 per cent Shiraz, 20 per cent Tempranillo and 5 per cent Touriga. On the light side of medium bodied, this is chockful of red fruit - redcurrants and raspberry. It's savoury on the finish with a hint of spicy oak.
Mount Pleasant Mountain D Shiraz, 2023
$80
There are three wines in the Mountain shiraz range - light, medium and full bodied. This the full bodied version. It needs a few minutes in the glass to open up, but it's lovely. A layered nose of mixed berries, earth, leather and herbs, the palate has a long flow of savoury raspberry and cherry, with peppery spice. Good now, but time will be its friend.
