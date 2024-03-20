Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

It's 'one in all in' as Mount Pleasant plays to its strengths

By Rick Allen
March 20 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief winemaker Adrian Sparks wants to honour the legacy of the great Maurice O'Shea, pictured behind him.
Chief winemaker Adrian Sparks wants to honour the legacy of the great Maurice O'Shea, pictured behind him.

The Hunter Valley's Mount Pleasant winery made history in February when it closed its historic cellar door for the first time since it opened all those years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.