Branxton bomber chasing high five at Q-School

COREY Lamb rates the New Zealand Open the best event the young professional has played in.
The experience at Queenstown last month - and playing in his first Australian Open - is the reason Lamb is headed to Q- School.
Lamb finished 62nd on the Australasian Order of Merit which was finalised after the National Tournament on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Branxton bomber has conditional status for next season, which means a start in every tournament, bar the big three - Australian Open, Australian PGA and New Zealand Open.
The top five finishers at Q-School, which is being held at Moonah Links from April 18-21, gain entry into the three major tournaments.
Lamb won qualifiers to play at the Australian Open and New Zealand Open over the summer. He failed to make the cut at the Australian Open and finished 72nd in New Zealand.
"The New Zealand Open was the best event I have played," Lamb said. "Everything about it was so good. I didn't play my best but I know my game is good enough. I felt like a should be there."
Lamb didn't have a category last season and had to pre-qualify or rely on invitations to play each event.
He played eight events in total - about half the amount of most players - with his best result being runner-up in The Players Series South Australia.
"For what I had, it was a good year," Lamb said. "It was a shame I didn't get to play the last event, the National. They changed the eligibility rules. Anyone without a category couldn't play."
Instead, Lamb worked on his game ahead of Q-School, where he enters in the final stage.
"Moonah is like my second home course," he said. "I have played there so often. It is pretty tight but you still need to hit driver. If you can carry 260 metres, you can fly the bunkers. It is a matter of keeping it in play."
Lamb, who works in the pro-shop at Cypress Lakes, is likely to spend winter at home.
"I could play the pro-am circuit but that would mean two months in Queensland," he said. "I'd rather just practice and get ready for big events."
** Charlestown's Jye Pickin will be out to lead Avondale to back-to-back Metropolitan Major Pennants titles in what is almost certain to be his final appearance for the club.
Pickin will play No.1 for Avondale against Concord in the final at Riverside Oaks on Sunday.
Avondale progressed to the decider after beating The Lakes 4.5-2.5, with Pickin all-square against Jack Phillips.
Concord beat the NSW by the same margin in the other semi. Toronto teenager Jake Riley, playing No.3 for NSW, squared his match with Ethan Harvey.
Pickin is expected to turn pro after leading NSW in the defence of their interstate championship in May.
** Newcastle teenager Ella Scaysbrook hopes to lead The Australian to a fourth straight women's metropolitan major pennants title on Sunday.
The Australian take on Concord in the final, after beating Lakes in the semi-final. Scaysbrook will play No.2.
