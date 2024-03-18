The practical minimalist's guide to furnishing your tiny home

Although living in a tiny home can feel a little idyllic, adopting this streamlined way of life is actually not as simple as many may think. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Compact living can come with its fair share of liberties. Many followers of the minimalist lifestyle advocate that living with less can be a superb method for maintaining mental clarity and enjoying a better quality of life. It's this moving away from materialism that has made the concept of the 'tiny home' as widely popular as it is today.

Although living in a tiny home can feel a little idyllic, adopting this streamlined way of life is actually not as simple as many may think. For starters, making the move into tiny home living can only begin with first practicing a ruthless degree of decluttering. It's only when you've cut your load of material belongings clean in half (and then some) that you can start to focus on furnishing your tiny home itself!

Once you do get to that stage, purchasing new furniture and homewares can feel quite unnatural, to say the very least. But there is a method to this madness, which we've outlined below.

Start with the essentials first

Did you know that you can shop for homewares on Temple & Webster via Qantas Shopping in order to earn Qantas Points on your purchases? This little pro tip can help add extra value to the process of securing all your basic home appliances and other foundational decor and furniture items. Just imagine if the process of furnishing and decking out your tiny home could offer the additional benefit of perhaps helping fund your next holiday. What a way to herald in your new minimalist ethos.

But coming back to the idea of starting with your essentials first. By this, we mean considering what kinds of equipment and appliances you'll need to live comfortably in your new tiny home. Do you have enough kitchenware and crockery? Were you looking to invest in appliances like a compact blender or a rice cooker? And what about kitchen storage solutions for storing appliances when they're not in use? Considering the logistics of performing activities like cooking, showering, and even just working at a desk in your tiny home can help you develop a solid idea of the essential homewares and furnishings you'll need to live comfortably in your new digs.

Functional furniture is key

No matter how excited you are by the prospect of living the tiny home lifestyle, it's natural for the square footage of your home to be a cause for concern during this transitional period, especially if you're still fine-tuning the placement of furniture in your new abode. For instance, you may even be struggling with fitting all your essential furniture into the space itself. If this is an issue that you're currently contending with, rest assured that there are smart design solutions to help you.

Furniture that offers dual functionalities or even just flexibility with positioning are guaranteed to be an asset in your tiny home. Functional furniture can range from anything to modular furniture like nesting tables or gateleg tables, to furniture that boasts integrated storage, like storage ottomans.

Folding furniture is also a popular addition in many tiny homes, and better still if the furnishing has been mounted to a wall in order to save on total floor space. Many tiny home owners tend to sleep on beds that can simply be folded away or even transformed into a daybed, benches, or other types of seating for guests during the day. Loft beds, bunk beds, or designing mezzanine-style layouts for adding extra bedroom spaces are also highly common methods for helping tiny home owners sleep in total comfort.

Use mirrors and plants to add depth/dimension

The most important thing to keep in mind when designing your tiny home is finding ways to ensure that you don't feel too cramped. After all, one of the defining tenets of minimalism as a movement is that you should feel free to live your life without being burdened by your material possessions. And it's hard not to feel burdened by material items when you seem to be living around them.

Thankfully, there are design hacks and methods that you can use to help either maximise on your total living space as well as even create the illusion of more space. Designing with mirrors and other reflective surfaces is a surprisingly effective method for making your tiny home feel bigger than it actually is. This is primarily because these reflective surfaces create the illusion of extra depth when hung on the walls of your home. Think of a mirror hung at the end of a long hallway. Does it not just make that hallway go on forever? The same principles apply when hanging mirrors in your tiny home.

Adding plants to your tiny home can also be a great way of playing around with the depth and dimension of your home's interior. Hanging potted plants using macrame holders or other vertical suspension systems can help add an extra layer of dimensionality to your home space. Similarly, larger floor-standing potted plants placed in otherwise empty corners can also help put your home space to very good use.

Vertical storage options can go a long way

Although we touched upon the importance of flexible storage options earlier throughout this guide, the power of vertical storage in particular really cannot be understated. Taking full advantage of the vertical space that's available to you in your tiny home can be a fantastic way of living comfortably within a smaller square footage. Just as adding a mezzanine can help you expand on your overall floor space, incorporating a variety of vertical storage arrangements in your tiny house can be a great way of adding a few more niceties to your home without having to worry about it becoming cluttered.

But how exactly do you go about adding vertical storage to your tiny home? For starters, why not try designing and installing your very own Belle-inspired floor-to-ceiling bookcases? This home library design idea stolen straight from Beauty & The Beast has likely made an appearance in your daydreams when thinking of what your dream home looks like. Well why not make it a reality?

Similarly, adding overhead racks in your kitchen to hang pots and pans from their handles can also help save on your kitchen cupboard storage in a major way, alongside making your kitchenware so much more accessible. The hanging pots and pans are also likely to pair well with some hanging pot plants, with all these functional and aesthetic vertical elements coming together to create a modest, country cottage-esque feel in your tiny home.

~