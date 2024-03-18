The Savvy Spender's Guide to Wrangling Debt

Try these key strategies for becoming a more astute spender and controlling debt. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Debt can be burdensome, and while borrowing is sometimes necessary, prioritising loan repayment is crucial.



Neglecting this can result in accumulating financial strain due to high-interest rates.



Two fundamental approaches to debt repayment involve increasing income and saving money, with the latter often overlooked.

Several adjustments to spending habits can help in reducing debt.



Lifestyle changes, such as less frequent dining out on weekends and holidays, and postponing significant purchases, can contribute to savings.



Additionally, using a balance transfer credit card with favourable interest rates is a practical option.

Efficient money management significantly impacts debt control. Here are key strategies for becoming a more astute spender:

One: Use balance transfers

Many credit card issuers offer balance transfer schemes, enabling you to move debt to a card with a more favourable interest rate. This can positively influence your credit score if payments are made promptly. Ensure you only borrow what you can repay within the stipulated time to avoid higher interest rates.

Two: Eat at home on weekends and holidays

Refraining from eating out too much is a good idea in general, but especially on weekends and holidays. Restaurants and cafes often charge you an extra 10% on these days to make up for the extra they need to pay their staff.

This is a pain, as weekends and holidays are often when you want to be eating out. After all, who doesn't love a Saturday night out with mates, or a nice Sunday lunch with family?

Luckily, there are ways to spend quality time with your loved ones without being in a restaurant or a bar. Throwing a house party or hosting a barbeque on your front lawn are just a couple of ideas. Or, have a look at what local free events are currently happening near you.

Three: Adhere to the 30-Day Rule

While the 30-Day Rule may sound like a new weight loss fad, it's actually a simple financial principle that helps you cut down on unnecessary purchases. It's pretty simple: whenever you get the urge to spend lots of money on something, give yourself thirty days to think about whether or not to do it. Often, having that extra time to think helps you realise you don't actually need the thing you thought you desperately wanted to buy.

Some tips to making the 30-Day Rule work include distinguishing between needs and wants, only spending what you can afford and saving money in other areas of life. You can read more about it here.

Four: Take advantage of cashback offers

There are countless ways to earn back a little of the money you spend in your daily life. Often, your credit card will offer a small cashback or reward when you use it. This will depend on what you're spending on and where you're spending it. Because offers differ from card to card, it's useful to have multiple credit cards.

There are also apps and websites like ShopBack and Cashrewards that offer cash back rewards on certain purchases. Different companies will offer unique schemes, so it helps to have multiple apps installed.

Five: Set a budget

Setting and sticking to a budget is a tried-and-tested way to take control of your spending, and set yourself up for financial freedom in the future. Doing so gives you an overview of what you spend regularly on, and motivates you to cut back on unnecessary spending.

There are lots of budget plans out there. Pick one based on your goals and lifestyle. It's important to set a budget that's realistic: it's better to set more achievable saving goals you can actually stick to than be ambitious and later realise you can't stick to your budget.

~

While there's often a lot of emphasis placed on earning more money, half the battle against debt involves taking control of what you do with the money you do have.

Becoming a smarter spender often involves making little sacrifices in different parts of your life. This might mean holding off on that European vacation you've been planning, or making a home-cooked meal instead of eating at a fancy restaurant on a Saturday night. Other times, you'll need to invest some time and effort into researching financial hacks like balance transfer cards and cashback schemes.