Exclusive low maintenance home in prime location to shops, schools and lake

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
A rare opportunity to enjoy a four bedroom home with minimal land and garden maintenance.
Located level walking distance to Valentine Public School, shops, lakefront and Valentine Bowling Club, everything is at your doorstep.
As a free standing town house in a small complex of three, the front position commands both a front yard and a fully fenced family and entertaining yard to the side.
Double car garage and internal entry gives you the feeling of privacy and space.
Along with four light and airy bedrooms, king and queen-sized, main with ensuite and walk-in robe, there are multiple living spaces including lounge, dining and upper living space.
The kitchen has plenty of space and boasts burner gas cooking stove, dishwasher, laminex benchtops, breakfast bench, fan-forced wall oven, large corner pantry and tiled flooring.
Ducted air conditioning throughout ensures comfort while the fully fenced side courtyard is suitable for pets and kids and private entertaining.
