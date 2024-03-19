Don't let it happen to someone else: Bryson Dimovski's family call for tougher penalties

The parents of 14-year-old Bryson Dimovski, who was killed in an alleged hit and run at Warners Bay last year, will travel to State Parliament on Thursday to push the case for tougher penalties for serious road crimes.
The lower house will debate a petition, which recently secured 20,000 signatures from people who support increasing the maximum penalties for offences such as dangerous driving.
The online petition was launched by Angelina Kauffman, whose children Alina Kauffman, 24, and Ernesto Salazar, 15, died in a crash in Heckenberg last year.
The petition, which is also supported by the Road Trauma Support Group NSW, calls for the penalty for aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death to be increased from the current maximum penalty of 14 years.
"We feel like road deaths are looked at as a lesser form of crime, but the trauma is exactly the same," Bryson's father Andrew Dimovski said.
"Increasing the deterrent is just one part of all the reforms we want to see introduced."
Bryson, a Warners Bay High School student, was riding his electric scooter on Macquarie Road 800 metres north of the Medcalf Street intersection at 5.30pm on Friday July 28 last year.
Bryson's body was found in a grass verge several hours later.
Mr Gemza was arrested at a home in Maryland later that night. He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
He has not entered pleas to the charges.
Andew Dimovski said that in addition to increased penalties for serious road crimes, there was a need for greater consistency in sentencing.
"The consistency in sentencing just seems to be all over the shop," he said.
His wife Melissa added: "We live in a culture of no consequence accountability. The road toll continues to rise and the current laws and penalties offer no deterrent.
"We call on (Premier) Chris Minns to make good on his promises (to toughen penalties)."
Premier Chris Minns previously said that "everything is on the table" to bring justice to victims' loved ones.
"We are investigating changes to the law, particularly for vehicular manslaughter," he said.
Mr Dimovski urged the premier to back up his words with actions.
"Chris Minns has said on multiple occasions that everything is on the table and he is happy to investigate changes to the law, in particular regarding motor vehicle manslaughter, but we don't see anything happening," he said.
"Some people have asked why did we get involved in this campaign, it's because nothing changes if nothing changes. We want to help push things along."
