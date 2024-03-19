Newcastle Herald
Don't let it happen to someone else: Bryson Dimovski's family call for tougher penalties

By Matthew Kelly
March 20 2024 - 5:30am
Andrew and Melissa Dimovski at the roadside memorial on Macquarie Road Warners Bay where their son Bryson was killed. Picture by Simone De Peak.
The parents of 14-year-old Bryson Dimovski, who was killed in an alleged hit and run at Warners Bay last year, will travel to State Parliament on Thursday to push the case for tougher penalties for serious road crimes.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

