Prison officer charged with assaulting inmate at Cessnock

A PRISON officer has been arrested, accused of assaulting an inmate inside a Cessnock jail earlier this year.
An investigation was launched after a male prisoner was injured at Shortland Correctional Centre in January this year, police said.
The matter was referred to detectives from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit, who investigated the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.
Extensive investigations led detectives to arrest a 46-year-old man at Wyong Police Station on Monday, March 18.
The man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and threatening or causing injury or harm to prevent information to police.
He was released on conditional bail by police after his arrest.
The 46-year-old correctional officer was ordered to front Cessnock Local Court on the charges for the first time in April.
Shortland Correctional Centre is a maximum security facility for men and is located in the Cessnock Correctional Complex in the Hunter Valley.
