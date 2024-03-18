Hunter Valley hit hardest by summer storms

THE HUNTER Valley was hit harder by wild weather during the past summer than any other region across the state, according to new data.
NRMA Insurance numbers reveal there were more than 2100 claims made by Hunter Valley residents in December, January and February.
The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region came in at the eighth worst in NSW, with 352 claims due to extreme weather in that same period.
The towns in the Hunter Valley that copped it the worst were Rutherford, with more than 730 claims alone, then Aberglasslyn, Farley, Cliftleigh and Telarah, according to the data.
The numbers were released on Tuesday as part of the NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker for summer 2023 to 2024.
The data shows nearly half of all NSW residents experienced wild weather during the summer season.
NRMA Insurance clocked more than three times the number of claims that were received during spring 2023, coming in at 11,213.
Rutherford residents were left shaken and cleaning up damage after a Boxing Day storm ripped through last year.
The wild weather smashed windscreens, tore up roof tiles and damaged outdoor areas.
Dozens of residents were affected by golf-ball size hail that hammered Rutherford, Telarah and Aberglasslyn at about 1pm on January 26.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) reported more than 50 calls for help in less than an hour across Rutherford at that time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.