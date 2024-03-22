Grand Queenslander blends classic with contemporary in garden setting

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Framed by magnificent gardens, this commanding Queenslander sits on a sprawling 1736 sqm parcel within a welcoming, friendly community, moments from the highly desirable New Lambton village.
This north-facing landmark property has been completely renovated to create an elegant lifestyle within a tranquil oasis.
This home is filled with every contemporary convenience and comfort and its total focus is on relaxed family living.
Expertly blending classic with contemporary, the interior creates a wonderful sense of space, enhanced by soaring ceilings, thoughtful design and abundant natural light.
Every space in the home is a joy to spend time in.
There is a view of the garden from every window of the home.
Designed to be the heart of the home, the beautiful award-winning kitchen is truly a delight, overlooking the family room, dining room, the stunning garden view room and beyond to the citrus laden trees.
Outside, the 10.7m salt water pool and poolside alfresco provide for plenty of family fun.
In the gardens there is always something in bloom, with plenty of resident birdlife to keep you entertained.
Private and peaceful, elegant yet comfortable, this is a home you will yearn to return to.
The extraordinary privacy and space, swathe the property in a sense of calm and serenity.
The house boasts 438sqm of luxury spaces offering four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 5 sitting areas.
Each room sings with visual balance and beauty.
The magnificent kitchen features Calacatta Oro marble bench, handmade dual oven, storage and a utility room with space for an extra fridge.
The 46sqm master suite includes a 21sqm bedroom with a romantic window seat framed by custom fret work and imported silk curtains, a spacious dressing room and a stunning double ensuite.
Other notable attributes include a 46.5sqm double garage with extensive off-street parking, storage, auto-irrigation, ducted AC and 7.7 kW solar.
Conveniently located in the heart of New Lambton, this tranquil oasis is a short drive from the city, University, John Hunter Hospital, beaches, lake and major shopping centres.
The current owners love their house and also the location.
"This is a friendly, safe and kind community where people walk their dogs, walkers stop for a chat and neighbours are considerate of one another and help out as needed," they said. "Families with children decorate their homes for Halloween and Christmas. This is a village inside a city."
