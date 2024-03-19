NP: Broadmeadow coach praises team's discipline in spirited clash

Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar was proud of his side's composure in a 3-1 win over Edgeworth that had plenty of feeling in it on Sunday.
With 2023 Magic players Keanu Moore and Xander Woweries in the Eagles line-up, goals on both sides were celebrated that bit harder in a willing contest that ended with Riley Smith's goal in the 92nd minute.
Edgeworth lost Jordy Lennon to a straight red card in just the 15th minute for an off-the-ball foul on Smith, and Cresnar was glad his team kept their composure after the incident.
"I was really proud of their performance, and more so that they kept their discipline and tenacity through the game," Cresnar said.
"I said to them at halftime that we start with 11 and make sure we finish with 11. But I thought we were a bit lucky to get away with the win. I thought Edgeworth, considering they played with only 10 men, did really well."
The win kept Magic perfect through four rounds. Remarkably, their reserve grade team is also four from four. Magic meet Weston on the road on Saturday.
** Maitland could need the experienced hand of Matt Trott again against Adamstown on Saturday when they play at Cooks Square Park for the first time this year.
Taylor Pate hurt his knee in a challenge on the goal-line against Olympic last Saturday in their 3-0 win and had to come off in the 19th minute. Former Mariners keeper Trott, who came out of retirement last year to help out as a back-up for Maitland, took over. Pate was waiting for MRI results.
Meanwhile, Zach Thomas and Alex Read will start light running this week for the Magpies. Thomas (hamstring) has missed the past two matches, while Read (ankle) is yet to play.
The Magpies' home ground has been out of use while rye grass comes in. Lambton Jaffas are also set to return home to Edden Oval on Saturday against Olympic after drainage works have kept them off it this year.
