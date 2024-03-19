Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Lake Macquarie had state's most marine search and rescue missions

March 20 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A capsized vessel at Nelson Bay. Picture supplied
A capsized vessel at Nelson Bay. Picture supplied

Lake Macquarie conducted the most search and rescue missions of any marine rescue unit across the state in February.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.