How Knights winger cherry-picked from bush footy made the NRL

Knights winger Tom Jenkins had almost given up on a rugby league career.
Overlooked as a teenager by his nearest NRL club, Canberra Raiders, the boy from Boorowa - a village to the east of Young with a population of less than 2000 - made plans to move to Sydney after high school for university.
But a late call-up to play for Bidgee Bulls, his home region's representative team, against a Penrith development side opened the door to chase his NRL dream.
The Panthers identified Jenkins' potential in the one-off under-18s game and soon after he joined the club ahead of the 2020 season.
"It was one of those things where you think, will it eventuate into something?" Jenkins told the Newcastle Herald, reflecting on his journey.
"I was just so lucky.
"I was already going to come down to Sydney for uni, and I thought I'll make the move to Penrith and see how it goes. If you don't try it you're never going to know.
"I didn't want to be sitting there going, 'what if I done this, what if I done that?'"
After completing an under-20s pre-season, Jenkins' shot initially proved short-lived.
COVID forced the cancellation of NSWRL's main competitions in 2020.
But Jenkins opted to move home to play for the Young Cherrypickers, where bush footy continued, and the return to his junior club to play against men better prepared him for a move back to Penrith the following year.
"To get that opportunity to go home and play for the team that brought me up, I guess you would say that made me the kind of footballer I am. Country [footy] is hard, you play against men from a young age and it toughens you up," he said.
"I was really raw when I first went down. To go down there, experience it, come back to Young and then go back down and get straight into it ... I think that helped."
Three years on from his last season with Young, Jenkins has made significant strides in the game. He progressed through the grades at Penirth, playing 49 NSW Cup games and six in the NRL.
He joined the Knights on a two-year deal ahead of this season, and vied with Enari Tuala for a vacant spot on the wing after Dom Young departed for the Roosters.
I want to be a week-in, week-out NRL player- TOM JENKINS
Tuala got the jump for round one, but suffered an injury, opening the door for Jenkins to make his Knights debut in last week's 21-20 loss to North Queensland in Townsville, the same venue where he made his NRL debut for Penrith in 2022.
Tuala has been named to return against Melbourne at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, but with fellow winger Greg Marzhew now sidelined for at least a month with a broken wrist, Jenkins has been retained and could be set for a run of NRL games. He has never played more than two consecutively in the top grade.
Just as comfortable at centre as wing, he hopes to make the most of his latest opportunity.
"I definitely think I'm at that stage of my career where I want to be a week-in, week-out NRL player, and I believe I can be," Jenkins, who made his first Knights appearance on his 23rd birthday, said.
"I look back and sometimes think I could have been there last year, but then I also think maybe not.
"But I feel like ... I'm ready to be that player. If that comes, it comes. I hope it does. I'm working hard to be better every single week."
