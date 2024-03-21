Moody eyes return next season as Stockton regroups in wake of SF loss

STOCKTON captain Nick Foster remains hopeful of Keith Moody returning to the batting line-up next season as the Seagulls regroup in the wake of last weekend's semi-final loss.
Looking ahead Foster says Moody, sidelined with a knee injury this summer, could help form part of a largely unchanged XI for Stockton in 2024-2025.
"I'm relatively hopeful of getting Keith Moody back on deck, he's just had a knee operation which is why he didn't play this season," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm pretty hopeful of that happening and a few other things we'll hopefully announce in due course, but I think we'll still be in a good position."
Foster feels like personnel should stay relatively the same between Newcastle District Cricket Association campaigns, having just qualified for a fourth straight top-four series.
"It's probably the first time in a while I'm really confident we'll keep everyone," Foster said.
"Last year I was already well aware of losing at least two or three.
"Even with myself, Logan [Weston], Jeff [Goninan] and Chaddy [Adrian Chad] as a starting point we should go close enough to winning enough games to be in the mix anyway."
Falling 40 runs short of City's 202 at No.1 Sportsground, Foster says "it was hard work" chasing after rain hit on Sunday morning.
There was a delayed start of one hour, but no overs were lost when Stockton resumed at 1-11.
"We could have got bowled out for 60 or 70 quite easily after that rain on Sunday ... not one bit did I fault our effort or application," he said.
Foster, who took 7-56 and scored 11, plans to avoid surgery on an injured foot which has plagued the second half of his season.
"From what I'm told it's just a matter of giving it time. I've never really given it a chance to rest," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.