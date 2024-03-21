Wests continue working with NDCA about severity of fine

WESTS president Alan Brichta remains in conversation with Newcastle District Cricket Association about the severity of a fine handed down regarding an unregistered player aged 67.
Brichta says the club opted to pay $500 by last week's deadline to avoid three teams (fourth grade and two Waterboard affiliates) potentially being ruled out of semis.
The Newcastle Herald understands the player in question was helping fill in for development league (equivalent of fifth grade) and was previously linked with a veterans cricket group.
"I've had a conversation with NDCA and we continue to be in discussion about the severity of the fine," Brichta said.
"While we agree the player in question was unregistered due to a combination of technical challenges with PlayHQ and player inexperience with the system, we have made the case that the elderly player [67 years old] was working to help a development team of mostly junior players and not a player with a grade team.
"With goodwill all-round we hope to resolve this matter to everyone's satisfaction in the very near future."
* CARDIFF-BOOLAROO'S Joe Merlino will be one of multiple players from the NDCA first-grade competition heading overseas to play during the Australian winter.
Having recently made his representative debut for Newcastle in the senior ranks, Merlino is set to join Sparsholt, located near Winchester outside of Southampton.
Belmont quartet Riley Urqhart, James Burke and the Gibson brothers, Connor and Lachlan, are all bound for different clubs across the UK.
* TORONTO have announced their captains for next season. Jason Varoxis will take over from outgoing Corey Brown and lead the first XI in 2024-2025. The Kookaburras collected the wooden spoon this year.
Xavier Vile (seconds), Rod Lundy (thirds) and former golf professional Nathan Green (fourth) will guide the lower grades.
* THREE clubs - City (first, second), Charlestown (first, third) and Waratah-Mayfield (second, fourth) - all have double entries in Newcastle grand finals this weekend. Stockton (third) and Merewether (fourth) are the others to feature. No.1 Sportsground, Waratah Oval, Kahibah Oval and Townson Oval will be the respective venues.
