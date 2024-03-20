Driver allegedly seven times the alcohol limit on highway

A WOMAN is accused of blowing more than seven times the legal blood alcohol limit after she was pulled over on a main road at Lake Macquarie.
Police were patrolling the Pacific Highway at Gateshead at about 11.15am on Tuesday, March 20, when a sedan caught their eye "due to the manner of driving".
Officers pulled the vehicle over and the woman allegedly behind the wheel was breath tested on the roadside.
She was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station after a positive test, where police said she recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.356.
The legal blood alcohol limit for fully-licensed drivers is 0.05.
The 46-year-old woman was issued a court attendance notice for high-range drink driving.
Police suspended her driver's licence on the spot.
She was ordered to appear at Belmont Local Court later this month.
Highway patrol police have reminded the community to make safe decisions on the road in the lead-up to Easter and school holidays, after a string of drink driving incidents over the weekend.
