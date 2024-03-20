Newcastle Herald
Same job same pay application for Mount Pleasant mine workers

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 20 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 1:40pm
If successful, the union's application would result in pay rises of approximately $30,000 to $40,000 a year from November.
The Mining and Energy Union has lodged a Same Job Same Pay application for programmed labour hire mineworkers at the Mount Pleasant coal mine near Muswellbrook.

