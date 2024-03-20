New artist set to make a splash on Newcastle beach tunnel

GRAFFITI artist Nickolas Stuart is set to make a splash with a colourful new mural on Newcastle beach's landmark pedestrian tunnel.
The Hunter artist, known as Olas One, started work on the large-scale project on Wednesday, becoming the third artist to make his mark on the site.
City of Newcastle (CN) commissioned Stuart to create a mural for the walkway under Shortland Esplanade.
Stuart said it was an incredible honour to be picked to paint the mural at what was a special place for both himself and many others.
"It's been really nice taking time down at Newcastle beach and harnessing the visual beauty into creative energy," he said.
"It truly is a magical place and is constantly evolving with different colours and characteristics.
"I have been very conscious about the palette, and I can't wait to create a sense of connecting the city to the surf."
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said that while tunnel repairs required the former mural to be removed, the community was looking forward to the next chapter in its colourful history.
"The subway tunnel under Shortland Esplanade provides an important link for pedestrians to safely and conveniently access one of our city's most popular beaches," Cr Clausen said.
"Since 1990, the tunnel has also provided a colourful insight into our coastal culture, from Birgitte's depiction of beach scenes from the 1890s to the 1990s, to Trevor's pop art-style landscape of the Newcastle coastline."
The site was originally painted by Birgitte Hansen in 1990 and updated in 2011 by Trevor Dickinson.
Cr Clausen said that the tunnel had to undergo extensive repairs last year and, unfortunately, it affected sections of the mural.
"Subsequent vandalism at this site further damaged the mural, requiring us, after consulting with Trevor, to plan for its replacement," he said.
"Rather than leave the iconic passageway blank, we took this as an opportunity to create a new chapter in its artistic legacy and are thrilled to have Nickolas Stuart on board to share his creative, ocean-inspired vision with our community."
Stuart's art has also featured in a collaboration on the Mark Richards mural at the Dixon Park beach kiosk, and the longest continual mural in Newcastle on the Nobbys beach breakwall boatsheds.
Newcastle-based artist Trevor Dickinson said he was proud to have his work on the walls for more than a decade, but was looking forward to passing the baton.
"The Newcastle beach tunnel was the second mural I ever painted, it was a cold winter in 2011 and felt like a huge undertaking for such a beginner," he said.
"But when it was finished, I loved seeing the response from people as they walked through, and I was proud of having my work on such a prominent location in town."
The council has urged pedestrians to use the crossing on Shortland Esplanade during the works, which are expected to be finished in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.