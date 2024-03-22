Your dream lifestyle awaits in stunning two-storey Fern Bay residence

6 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This stunning two-storey residence offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience, providing an exceptional living experience for you and your family.Step inside and be captivated by the grandeur of this six-bedroom masterpiece.
Boasting ample space and elegant design, this home is truly an entertainer's delight. The highlight of the house is the theatre room, complete with a state-of-the-art projector and projector screen, creating an immersive cinematic experience right in the comfort of your own home.
Stay cool all year round with the ducted air conditioning system, ensuring the perfect temperature throughout the home.
The maintenance-free backyard is a haven for outdoor gatherings, providing a private oasis for you and your loved ones to enjoy.
With three separate living rooms, there is plenty of space for relaxation and quality time with family and friends.
The modern kitchen is a chef's paradise, featuring sleek stone benchtops and top-of-the-line appliances.
Prepare gourmet meals while interacting with guests in the adjacent living/dining area.
The plantation shutters throughout the house add a touch of elegance and provide both privacy and natural light.
Retreat to the oversized master bedroom, a true sanctuary within the home.
Enjoy the luxury of a spacious walk-in robe and indulge in the private ensuite, complete with a separate bath for a soothing soak after a long day.
With a total of six bedrooms, or use as five bedrooms plus a spacious home office, there is ample space for a growing family or guests.
Never worry about parking with the double lock-up garage, offering convenient internal access to the house.
The property boasts ample linen and storage space, ensuring a clutter-free environment for effortless living.
Situated just 9.7km from Newcastle Airport and a short 18.9km to Newcastle CBD (approx), this home offers a convenient location without compromising on the tranquility of coastal living.
Enjoy the natural beauty of Fern Bay's parks and the nearby medical centre, and embrace the coastal lifestyle with the ocean just a stone's throw away.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a piece of coastal paradise.
