Knights draw on breakthrough win ahead of clash with depleted Storm

It was a win eight years in the making and one Knights players and fans savoured.
Newcastle's 26-18 triumph over Melbourne at McDonald Jones Stadium last July ended an 11-game losing run against the Storm, who they hadn't beaten since 2015.
The victory was Newcastle's third on the trot in what became a 10-match winning steak, and came little more than a year after they were humiliated by the Storm 50-2 at the same venue.
For Newcastle's players, it was a performance that exorcised some long-held demons about facing the powerhouse Victorian club.
"We defended really well, we certainly defended our try-line really well," Knights lock Adam Elliott said of last year's round 21 win.
"That day ... we really turned up for each other and showed a lot of grit out there.
"And that's something that we pride ourselves on here.
"So if we're to have a chance of beating the Storm again this week, that's certainly something we're going to have to show."
After two rounds, the Storm are unbeaten following wins over the Warriors (30-26) and Panthers (8-0).
Newcastle have had a polar-opposite start, losing to the Cowboys (21-20) and Raiders (28-12), and are under pressure ahead of facing the Storm on Sunday and the Warriors away next week.
But on Sunday night at McDonald Jones Stadium, Melbourne will be without international playmakers Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, hulking Kiwi prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona and ex-Queensland forward Christian Welch.
Between them, Munster (195), Hughes (129), Welch (145) and Asofa-Solomona (184) have played 653 games. Not to mention 37 internationals and 24 Origins.
Hughes is suspended for bumping into a referee last week, while Munster (groin), Welch (concussion) and Asofa-Solomona (hamstring) were all ruled out.
"They've created a pretty good culture down there. Next man up - that's what they've been known for down there for the last 10 years, at least," Elliott said.
"So we won't read too much into that ... but we'll be preparing for the best Storm possible."
Jonah Pezet, 21, and Tyran Wishart, 24, who have played nine and 31 NRL games, respectively, were named to be the Storm's halves. It will be the first time they've started as a play-making duo.
With Munster injured for weeks, Pezet has started in the opening two games and pre-season trials. Wishart has come off the bench.
The Knights will also have a new halves combination after halfback Jackson Hastings was dropped in favour of Jack Cogger, who will partner five-eighth Tyson Gamble.
Hooker Jayden Brailey returns via the bench to play his first game since rupturing his ACL last April.
Prop Jack Hetherington is no certainty to feature after rolling an ankle last round.
Another player the Knights won't have to worry about is Sua Fa'alogo, the 21-year-old Victorian junior who scored two tries in his Storm debut and played two Tests for Samoa last year.
He looked set to come into the side this week in a utility role, but suffered an ankle injury.
"He's certainly got sharp footwork, a lot of speed and a lot of skill," Elliott said.
"He looks like a handful and certainly a dangerous player."
