Knights winger wooed, but not intimated by Coates after 'insane' try

SOME said it was the greatest try ever, plenty thought it was the best in recent memory and others questioned if it was better than the Ross Dog's effort in 2016.
But like most, Knights winger Tom Jenkins was stunned watching Melbourne flyer Xavier Coates' match-winning try against the Warriors last week.
Coates leapt from more than four metres out from the try-line and planted the ball down mere centimetres inside the left corner post, all while copping a bump from opposing winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.
"That was insane," Jenkins said. "I saw it and couldn't believe it. He's special."
After Melbourne's 30-26 win, Storm coach Craig Bellamy said Coates had spent countless hours rehearsing such a play at training.
It was reminiscent of a try scored by former Knights winger Nathan 'Ross Dog' Ross in a 30-18 loss to the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium in June, 2016.
Asked if he and Newcastle's other outside-backs practised those diving tries that have become commonplace in the game, Jenkins said most things that occur in a game have been attempted beforehand.
"Yeah definitely. A lot of things that people don't see you train for, happen," he said. "Craig Bellamy probably sees it most weeks, with all of his players, that they do different things.
"For someone that hasn't seen it before, it's like 'Oh my god, how has he done that?'
"But it does come with practice. If they do come out in the game, it's all something that you've done before."
Jenkins, 23, who joined the Knights from Penrith on a two-year deal ahead of this season, has plenty of athletic ability himself. He may have a future in diving if his antics on the club's pre-season training camp in Tamworth are anything to go by.
The Young Cherrypickers junior was spotted getting serious air-time off a springboard and completing multiple flips into the pool at Farrer High School where the Knights were staying.
"He was going crazy," Jenkins' teammate Bradman Best said.
After making his club debut in Newcastle's 21-20 loss to North Queensland last week, Jenkins now has the task of opposing Coates.
He has been retained on the right wing, while Enari Tuala is expected to return on the left after Greg Marzhew broke his wrist last week.
Stopping Coates will be one challenge, getting around him another. Coates is 194cm and weighs 108kg, Jenkins is 190cm and 95kg.
"There's always good people against you every single week," Jenkins said.
"If they weren't good, they wouldn't be playing in the NRL. It excites me. It's a good challenge. If that's where I am, and I'm up against him, I'd be stoked for it."
