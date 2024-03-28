Exceeding expectations is our top priority Advertising Feature

Celebrating success at the 2023 Hunter Local Business Awards.

BJL Welding & Fabrication take pride in their workmanship. Pictures supplied

Traditionally, a boiler-making workshop was "a boy's club," a little rough around the edges and not really interested in personal and business growth for the whole team.

BJL Welding & Fabrication are different. They think outside the square and are pushing the boundaries of what a steel fabrication workshop looks like.

"Our philosophy and our values make us stand out from the crowded market of fabricators, making us an industry leader," said BJL's director, Brad Lloyd.

"We believe in mutual respect and being "the best me I can be". Our commitment to education and leadership will enable BJL to be the very best."

BJL is a structural steel and metalwork company servicing the building industry and a wider clientele.

They provide detail drafting, site measure, fabrication, painting, galvanizing and installation of structural steel and metalwork for a variety of clients; from the small home renovator who requires just one post, to the homeowners who want a touch of uniqueness they can't find off the shelf. They have the ability to design specialty items to match their tastes.

BJL also manufacture mining equipment, fabricate domestic and commercial structural steel as well as school infrastructure, items for transport NSW and Parks and Wildlife. Their products include staircases, balustrades, handrails, screens, covered walkways, gates, guard rails, lintels, and whole steel buildings.

"We provide the complete package, streamlining the process for our clients from measure to install," said Mr Lloyd. "Our biggest focus is quality, we continue to work on exceeding our clients expectations."

BJL has had a very successful three years, including awards and expansion.

At the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards, BJL won the Outstanding Building Services Award.

"In 2022, we were over the moon to win this award for a second year in a row," said Mr Lloyd.

"In 2023, we won the Australian Small Business Champion Awards in the Industrial Business category and were finalists at the Hunter Local Business Awards for 2023."

"As an industry leader, BJL believes in putting our clients and team members first.

