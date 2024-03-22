Your Weekender reads: James Taylor; Estancia Osteria; Newcastle Food Month; Smith Street Band's Wil Wagner and much more

Unmissable reads inside the Herald Weekender, March 23.
The man who has lived his life through song, has decided his April tour of Australia will be his swan song. He talks to Lisa Rockman ahead of his April show at Bimbadgen.
James Orlowski has partnered with Gabriel Rodrigues to open Estancia Osteria, at Briar Ridge Vineyard. Jim Kellar looks at the fresh, yet fiery, menu.
Week two of Newcastle Food Month (April 10 to 14) is even busier than the first. Here is a snapshot of the feature events on offer.
Mike Scanlon revisits the time when touring troupes set up the tent for an entertaining round of boxing. It was a hit not to be missed.
Smith Street Band frontman Wil Wagner says family has helped put his music in perspective. He talks to Josh Leeson.
Check out what's on this weekend in the Hunter.
