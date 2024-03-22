Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Gut-wrencher' last day for post office owner

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated March 22 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Hirst is retiring from owning the Beresfield post office after 23 years. Picture Simone De Peak.
Andrew Hirst is retiring from owning the Beresfield post office after 23 years. Picture Simone De Peak.

MOVING to Beresfield for a tree change more than 20 years ago, Andrew Hirst will miss owning the suburb's post office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.