'Gut-wrencher' last day for post office owner

MOVING to Beresfield for a tree change more than 20 years ago, Andrew Hirst will miss owning the suburb's post office.
"This has been the most rewarding job I've ever had," he said. "My last day will be a gut-wrencher."
After 23 years, he retired on Friday, March 22, to spend more time with his family, not because he had fallen out of love with the job or the community.
Mr Hirst said a post office was at the core of a town and brought people into local business areas.
People drop in to pick up parcels, and then moved on to food, then the grocers and other shops.
"You take the post office out of the community, the community will die," he said
Initially moving to Beresfield with a five-year plan, Mr Hirst loved interacting with the community and decided to stay.
He even met his wife, Erica, through his post office when she was a contractor for mail in Tomago and Hexham.
Mr Hirst said the highlight of his job had been the customers and his long-time staff.
He said people shared their children's wedding photos, and stories from kids' school or football.
"I've had young ladies come in with a bump in their belly and I've watched their child grow, get married and have a child of their own," he said.
"These moments are priceless, I've got to share people's lives."
As co-founder of Licensed Post Office Group, Mr Hirst has fought Australia Post to increase licensees profits.
In 2014, a Senate inquiry, triggered by the group, defended suburban post office licensees' right to make a decent living.
Mr Hirst reckons the outcome has led to roughly a combined $250 million increase in licensee payments.
While Beresfield post office will have new owners, several Hunter post offices have battled closures over the past year.
Lambton post office is fighting to stay open after Australia Post gave them 90 days to close.
Australia Post said it closed Glendale post office in September 2023, due to the outlet losing a third of its customers over five years. Elermore Vale post office also closed in December.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.