Family whose son died in alleged hit-and-run hope for tougher penalties

The parents of 14-year-old Bryson Dimovski, who was killed in an alleged hit and run at Warners Bay last year, say they heartened by the political support for tougher penalties for serious road crimes.
Andrew and Melissa Dimovski attended state parliament on Thursday for the presentation and debate of a petition bearing the signatures of 20,000 people who support increasing the maximum penalties for offences such as dangerous driving.
The online petition was launched by Angelina Kauffman, whose children Alina Kauffman, 24, and Ernesto Salazar, 15, died in a crash in Heckenberg last year.
The Dimovskis and Ms Kauffman met with several MPs including Attorney-General Michael Daley and Deputy Attorney-General Hugh McDermott.
They also had meetings with Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison and Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper.
"We met multiple ministers who heard our story and it seems to have bipartisan support. We are hopeful change will happen, but, at the end of the day, it is up to them to deliver," Andrew Dimovski said.
Bryson's body was found in a grass verge several hours later.
Mr Gemza has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
He has not entered pleas to the charges.
Mr Daley said the government was awaiting the findings of the recommendations of the NSW law reform commission.
"I've promised that I will give that report my most earnest, earnest consideration when it comes before me, and I will.
"There are too many people left behind on our roads and this year, as one of the earlier members said, the road toll I think is about 100 more than it should be at this time of year.
"Currently there are a range of criminal offences that apply in relation to situations, where the death of another person is caused by a driver, they range from 10 years to imprisonment for life.
"But despite these very tough penalties, there are many, many people who feel like after the court case has been concluded, that justice has not been done. We hear that. I hear that.
