Man charged over alleged sexual touching of two women without consent

A man will face court after two women were allegedly sexually touched without consent in Newcastle and lake Macquarie.
Lake Macquarie detectives opened an investigation in February 2024 after being notified of the alleged matters.
Police will allege in court that two women, both aged in their 40s, were sexually touched without consent by the man in two separate incidents at Wallsend and Fennel Bay.
Police arrested a 45-year-old man on Mitchell Street, North Rothbury just before 8am on March 21.
He was taken to Singleton Police Station where he was charged with two counts of sexually touch another person without consent, and break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.
He was refused bail to appear before Singleton Local Court on March 22.
