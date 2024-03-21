Test for newsletter template

A man has been taken to hospital this morning after a four-wheel drive lost control on the main street of Maitland, hitting him before careening into two nearby buildings. Police have closed the road and the driver of the vehicle is expected to be charged later today.
Also in local news this morning, Lake Macquarie Labor has locked in their preselection candidates, the University of Newcastle vice chancellor questions the viability of nuclear power, and police are looking for a man who exposed himself on a bus in Charlestown.
Further afield there's been a tragic outcome to the Victorian gold mine collapse, and TikTok faces a ban in the US. What will that mean for the Chinese-owned social media app here?
Full details below along with some recipe ideas for St Patrick's Day, Barry Toohey has the latest on the Knights halfback situation, and we examine why companies run by women seem to face tougher scrutiny.
