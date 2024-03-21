Inside the restoration of historic New Lambton beauty listed for sale

One of New Lambton's finest homes is on the market for the first time in more than a decade.
The grand four-bedroom, three-bathroom Queenslander-style house at 44 Curzon Road is listed with Michael Flook at Robinson Property.
If you love a before and after transformation, take a look at this property listed in Mayfield East.
The property underwent a sympathetic rejuvenation that transformed the two-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard home into a contemporary three-bedroom home with an ensuite.
Want to buy a pub?
One of Stockton's historic watering holes is on the hunt for a new owner for the first time in more than 30 years.
The Gladstone Hotel is set to hit the market via an expressions of interest campaign with Dowling Commercial's David Rogers.
A church site in New Lambton with elevated views across Newcastle is drawing strong interest from developers.
The Heights Family Church of Christ building hit the market with Commercial Collective's Isaac Reville and Dane Crawford via an expressions of interest campaign on March 15.
A sustainable home on an idyllic acreage in Martinsville has hit the market for the first time.
The 2.5 acre property is listed with Fleur Hagen at Harcourts Newcastle who is guiding $1.6 million to $1.7 million for the sale.
The site of Newcastle's long-running speakeasy bar, Coal and Cedar, has sold at auction.
The Evatt Chambers building at 380 Hunter Street in Newcastle was snapped up by a Newcastle-based investor for $1.6 million.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
