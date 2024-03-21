Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Inside the restoration of historic New Lambton beauty listed for sale

March 22 2024 - 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside the restoration of historic New Lambton beauty listed for sale
Inside the restoration of historic New Lambton beauty listed for sale

One of New Lambton's finest homes is on the market for the first time in more than a decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.