Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

High-flyer claims top honour at Lake Macquarie awards

March 22 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hall in February this year. Hall has been named Lake Macquarie ambassador for 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Matt Hall in February this year. Hall has been named Lake Macquarie ambassador for 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber

HIGH honours are nothing new to Red Bull Air Race world champion Matt Hall, but this one may top them all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.