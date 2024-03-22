High-flyer claims top honour at Lake Macquarie awards

HIGH honours are nothing new to Red Bull Air Race world champion Matt Hall, but this one may top them all.
The Hunter-based pilot was named Lake Mac Ambassador at a dinner on Friday night, succeeding cancer researcher Professor Matt Dun in the position.
"I'm a Lake Macquarie guy through and through and I'm super proud of our city," Hall said.
"I bring international guests over all the time and I take them up in the plane or the helicopter and show them the lake and they just can't believe it."
The former RAAF pilot accepted the award in a taped speech due to Red Bull commitments in Melbourne for the F1 Grand Prix.
Hall said he grew up "hanging out at Morisset Park on water skis and paddleboards back in the '80s".
After serving with distinction in the RAAF at home and on deployment, Hall's air racing culminated with a win in the international series in 2019.
He continues to run Matt Hall Racing from Lake Macquarie Airport.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said flying high was far from the 52-year-old pilot's only achievement.
"Beyond that, Matt supports many charitable causes and tirelessly champions Lake Macquarie and what our city has to offer," Cr Fraser said.
"He has served his country and his home city with distinction, and I know he will continue to fly our flag wherever he can in his new role as Lake Mac Ambassador."
Teenager Sophie Berude was named Young Citizen of the Year for the second year running for her continued work raising money for John Hunter Children's Hospital.
The leukemia survivor has raised more than $40,000 over the past seven years and was recognised as one to watch at this year's NSW Women of the Year Awards.
Community Group of the Year went to Hunter Mountain Bike Association for its efforts at Awaba Mountain Bike Park, while author Scott Bevan was named Artist and Creator for 2024.
The honour flows from his latest book The Lake, which charts his journey around Lake Macquarie aboard a kayak.
