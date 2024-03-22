Meet Westpac Helicopter Rescue's new CEO

WESTPAC Rescue Helicopter Service's new CEO, Steven Underwood, is honoured to step into the role and continue the organisation's critical work.
"I am proud and humbled to have the opportunity to lead such a respected and community focused organisation, where the passion and commitment to providing a world-class aeromedical service is at the heart of who we are as individuals," he said.
Mr Underwood joined the company in December 2023 and has seen how the service resonates with the community.
"It's about serving and supporting the community and getting the clinical team to the point of need for the patient," he said.
He said the Westpac helicopter team encompassed everyone involved, including NSW Health, their sponsors and partners, the engineers, helicopter team, marketing and fundraising functions and all volunteers in the community.
"The whole team is acutely aware of the responsibility and accountability that this service brings with it," he said.
With 25 years as pilot in the Royal Air Force, flying helicopters and jet aircraft, he is experienced in the world of aeromedical, and search and rescue services.
Mr Underwood said he had also worked in senior leadership roles in the commercial and charity sectors.
"I intimately understand what the crews are doing when they go out on a mission," Mr Underwood said.
He said his predecessor, Richard Jones, had done an amazing job during his 27 years as CEO, and was integral to the success of the service.
Mr Jones stepped down in 2023 after a health scare, but remains with the chopper service as head of community engagement.
Mr Underwood said he would continue Mr Jones's leadership legacy.
"I want to deliver on our commitment to NSW Health, to our community and sustain the great work we do," he said.
He was also looking at the company's longevity, past its current 10-year contract with the government. He wants to ensure that in 20 years time it will still be a vibrant and fundamental part of critical care in Northern NSW.
Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service also has a new chair of board directors, John Fenwick.
Mr Fenwick has been a director of the board since 2022 and has a background in aviation with the Royal Australian Army.
"To have the opportunity to assume the responsibilities and accountabilities as the chair is indeed an honour," he said.
