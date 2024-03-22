Falcons' big guns touch down but not ready to fly in NBL1 East Blitz

NEWCASTLE Falcons hired guns, US imports Jai Smith and Oni Nichols, have touched down but will be kept in cotton wool when the men and women contest the inaugural NBL1 East Blitz in Maitland this weekend.
Smith, a 20-year-old walking highlights reel, and former star college guard star Nichols arrived from the US on Friday.
The Falcons men meet defending NBL1 East champions Sutherland at 4pm on Saturday and back up against Hills on Sunday (1.30pm).
"We will be guided by Jai, but I don't think he will take the floor this weekend," men's coach Josh Morgan said. "If he does, it will be a limited role. It will be good to get him in the environment, get him on our bench and start to learn all our stuff and get to know the guys. It will be good to tick that off."
However, fellow fresh faces Francis Wi Neera-Mulvihill, Kobe Shannon and returning Daniel Borbajo will feature.
Shannon and Wi Neera-Mulvihill will be part of the guard rotation alongside Jaidyn Goodwin.
"Everyone will be there and involved," Morgan said. "Not everyone will show everything they have got, but we will get to see who is doing what and get a bit of a gauge on any trends.
"Every team is going to be good, and better than they were last year. If you don't improve you will probably get found out. Where we sit in the mix? We will have a better idea after this weekend."
Like Smith, Nichols is unlikely to play a major role for the the Falcons women, who meet Norths on Saturday (12pm) and Penrith Sunday (11am).
The 22-year-old, 173cm guard hails from Cleveland, Ohio, where she played for four years at Tiffin University (2018-2022), transferring to San Jose State University Spartans for the 2022-23 season.
Fellow American and NBL1 Easts start Nicole Munger is yet to return but will be on deck for round one (April 6).
Maitland will tackle Illawarra (Saturday, 6pm) and Central Coast (Sunday, 3.3pm) in the men.
The women meet Manly on Saturday (2pm) and Penrith (2pm) Sunday.
She left Tiffin as that school's fourth all-time leading scorer (1425 points) and rebounder (489 - the most by a guard), then averaged 7.3 points, shooting 37% from three-point range, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game in 30 appearances for San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference (Division I).
Nichols said she jumped at the chance to begin her professional career in Australia with the Falcons.
"The strong culture and supportive environment are what brought me to Newcastle," Nichols said.
"From all I've heard, Australia is a beautiful country with a welcoming, safe and friendly community.
"I wanted to start off my career at the right place and Newcastle seems like a great first step. My
dream is to help bring a championship to the city of Newcastle."
A defensive dynamo, comfortable in either back-court position, Nichols competed for time in the
one spot behind two established point guards during her college career, but Newcastle coach Kristy
Bultitude sees her as a natural floor leader for the Falcons in 2024.
Bultitude said she was impressed with what she saw of Nichols when scouting for a point guard and
dogged defender to set the tone for the team at both ends of the court.
"Working with a number of contacts across the USA, I had the opportunity to view a number of
game tapes for many players wanting to play in Australia. Coming across Aarion and seeing the way
she played was inspiring," Bultitude said.
"I'm thrilled to be adding a player like Aarion to our roster for this season. She is a competitor, she
works hard at both ends, and she's not afraid to get up the floor defensively and attack the boards.
"Taking the floor as our guard she will complement our roster's ability to shoot inside and out and
that is exciting."
