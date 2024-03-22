Newcastle Herald
Jail for one-punch killer who thought himself 'sheriff'

By Mark Russell
March 22 2024 - 5:05pm
Grant Coleman has been jailed for the one-punch killing of former champion surfer Chris Davidson. (HANDOUT/ASP)
A man who believed he was the "unofficial sheriff" of a NSW coastal town has been jailed for five years for killing a champion surfer in a one-punch attack.

