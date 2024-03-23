Newcastle Heraldsport
Ten-player Jets sink Victory to stay in finals race as goalkeeper sees red

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 23 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 6:25pm
Action between Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground in A-League Women's round 21 on March 23, 2024. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Jets substitute Melina Ayres struck twice in seven minutes to seal a 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and stay in the finals hunt, but they face their next crucial game without goalkeeper Izzy Nino after she was sensationally red-carded late in the fiery exchange.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

