Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Torrie Lewis anchors women's 4x100m relay team to national record

By John Salvado
Updated March 24 2024 - 10:12am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torrie Lewis. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Torrie Lewis. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Teen sprint sensation Torrie Lewis has anchored an Australian 4x100m relay team to a national record at the Sydney Track Classic, breaking a mark that had stood for 24 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.