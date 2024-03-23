Torrie Lewis anchors women's 4x100m relay team to national record

Teen sprint sensation Torrie Lewis has anchored an Australian 4x100m relay team to a national record at the Sydney Track Classic, breaking a mark that had stood for 24 years.
The team of Ebony Lane, Bree Masters, Ella Connolly and former Newcastle schoolgirl Lewis stopped the clock at 42.94 seconds at ES Marks Field on Saturday evening.
It was five hundredths of a second quicker than the previous standard set by a team anchored by the great Melinda Gainsford-Taylor in Pietersburg, South Africa, way back in March 2000.
"I love running with these girls," said 19-year-old Lewis, who broke Melissa Breen's long-standing Australian individual 100m record two months ago.
"I think we make a great team and the relay is so fun to do.
"So now a final [at the Olympics] in Paris hopefully."
Lewis, now based in Brisbane, used to train at Glendale and was a member of Macquarie Hunter Athletics Club.
The flying time also bodes well for the Australian team's chances heading into the world relay championships in the Bahamas in early May.
"It's amazing," said lead-off runner Lane.
"Going overseas with these girls last year opened my eyes that I really wanted to be in the team that got the Australian record."
Masters backed up to win the individual 100m in 11.29, just ahead of Lane (11.30) and Naa Anang (11.31).
"The relay really set me up for that race," Masters said.
Neither Lewis nor Connolly contested the individual 100m.
Rohan Browning won the men's 100m in 10.29 ahead of fellow Australian Jacob Despard (10.38).
Abbey Caldwell overtook national record-holder Catriona Bisset midway down the final straight to claim an impressive win in the women's 800m in one minute 59.71 seconds.
The women's 800m shapes as the most competitive event at next month's Olympic trials in Adelaide, with teen star Claudia Hollingsworth and Bendere Oboya also well placed to claim spots on the team for the Paris Games.
Hollingsworth and Oboya both skipped the Sydney Track Classic.
Another of Australia's crack cohort of teenagers, 17-year-old Cameron Myers, won his first senior national title with victory in the 3000m in 7:46.38.
Jessica Hull successfully defended her national 3000m crown in 8:37.18, with Georgia Griffith storming home for second in a personal best of 8:37.85. Merewether's Rose Davies landed bronze in 8:39.81.
Competing for the first time this year, 2022 world champion Eleanor Patterson won the women's high jump with 1.88m.
Liz Clay continued her successful comeback from a badly broken foot by claiming victory in a photo finish over Michelle Jenneke in the 100m hurdles.
Clay clocked a winning time of 12.97, just three thousandths of a second ahead of Jenneke.
