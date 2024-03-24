US import set to excite Falcons fans

COACH Josh Morgan is excited by what US sensation Jai Smith will add to the Newcastle Falcons.
First, the 20-year-old 200cm power forward needs to go to school.
Smith, after arriving Friday, played restricted minutes in the inaugural NBLI East Blitz at Maitland.
But he showed enough as the Falcons beat Sutherland 78-70 on Saturday and tied 65-all with the Hills on Sunday.
"We got more than we expected out of him, given he only just touched down here," Morgan said. "He will add something different for us athletically. He hit a couple of threes today. There is plenty to work with and he will complement the other guys. We dominated the boards and we expect that will increase again with his verticality.
"He played in three-or-four-minute bursts. We need to see where he fits in from an offensive and defensive point of view. He has a lot of learning to do with all our plays. It will be a big couple of weeks for him."
Dynamic duo Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry led the way in both games.
Beisty had 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists against Sutherland and 18 points and nine rebounds against Hills.
Cherry drained 16 points to go with nine rebounds on Saturday and had 16 and six on Sunday.
"Today we were a little less fluent than we were on Saturday," Morgan said. "Hills probably defended better and more aggressively. They were really physical. That is some we have to get better at handling.
"All in all, they were two pretty good games and we had a lot of good stuff to take out of it."
Kiwi Francis Wi Neera-Mulvihill is awaiting an international clearance and didn't play either game.
"The foreign licence is sitting with the Basketball Australia," Morgan said. "He should be good for round one."
A young Falcons women's side, minus US imports Oni Nichols and Nicole Munger, spilt their games with Norths and Penrith.
They were out-gunned 71-46 on Saturday but rebounded to pip the Panthers 56-55.
Nichols, who arrived Friday, is still waiting on an international clearance, Munger returns from the US after Easter in time for round one.
"We were young but the girls' all stepped up," coach Kristy Bultitude said.
"Matildas Burns, who is still under-18s, did a really good job in the five spot. Kate Kingham and Hannah Chicken were strong as always."
The Blitz was the first time all clubs have played at the same venue in the preseason.
The Falcons open the season away to arch rivals Maitland on April 6.
