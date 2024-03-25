Newcastle young gun living the life of a professional

ELLA Scaysbrook may not be a professional golfer but the teenage sensation is living the life of one.
And she is winning.
Scaysbrook was in Adelaide last week, where she won the South Australian Amateur, carding rounds of 72-74-71-73 to finish at two under and win by a shot.
The 18-year-old flew back to Sydney and on Sunday sunk a three-metre birdie putt on the 18th hole to secure The Australian a fifth straight women's major metropolitan pennants title.
On Friday, the Novocastrian will tee up alongside the professionals, including more than 70 from the European Tour, in the NSW Open at Magenta Shores.
Scaysbrook, an amateur, earned a start in the $500,000 event after beating the professionals in a regional qualifier in Bathurst a fortnight ago.
In between events, the former Macquarie College student was selected in the NSW High Performance squad.
"It has been a pretty hectic couple of weeks," Scaysbrook said. "It's a lot of golf against high-quality players. It is a situation I am getting used to.
"I'm really looking forward to the NSW Open. Winning the qualifier in Bathurst gave me confidence that I can match it in that company.
"It will obviously be another step up."
Scaysbrook missed the cut by a stroke at the 2023 NSW Women's Open at Tuncurry.
"I'm a lot more experienced now," Scaysbrook said. "I have played at Magenta Shores quite a lot. It is a very tricky course, especially when the wind picks up.
"Most of the girls this week won't have played it before bar a the practice round."
Sarah Oh in 2010 was the last Australian to win the 54-hole championships. Europeans have won in eight of the last 10 years.
"I haven't looked at the field but I know the quality will be really high," Scaysbrook said. "The first step is to make the cut. Then we will see where I am at."
Scaysbrook is " still only young" and is not in a hurry to join the play-for-pay ranks.
She took great satisfaction from helping steer The Australian to a pennants victory on Sunday over Concord, which included fellow Hunter player Amy Squires.
The Australian were ahead in match play 2-1, needing one more game to win. Scaysbrook and Anikka Rathbone were both square with their opponents after 17 holes.
"There was a bit of pressure coming down the last few holes," Scaysbrook said. "We needed Anikka or I to win.
"At 18, I made a good drive and then hit an eight iron to three metres. I was very happy to watch the birdie putt roll in."
It was the opposite for fellow Novocastrian Jye Pickin, who was part of the Avondale side which went down 4-3 to Concord in the men's final.
Scaysbrook, who enjoyed a rare day off on Monday, will play a practice round at Magenta Shores on Tuesday before a tune up with coach Jason Laws on Thursday.
Squires is also playing at Magenta Shores after receiving an invitation.
The NSW Open doesn't signal the end of the season - or hard work - for Scaysbrook.
She is part of a four-member Australian team selected to play in the Tawain Amateur Championships next month.
Scaysbrook and Pickin will also spearhead the NSW team which will be out to defend the Australian Interstate Teams title at Southport.
