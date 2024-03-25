Four teens charged with multiple offences after late-night car chase

FOUR teens have been charged following a late-night police car chase across Lake Macquarie and Newcastle.
The driver of the car, a 14-year-old boy, and his three passengers - two boys aged 14 and 16, and a 16-year-old girl - were arrested after the Hyundai Sonata sedan stopped at Beaumont Street in Hamilton at 11.45pm on Sunday.
Police allege the vehicle had been stolen from a home in Warabrook on the weekend.
At 10.50pm on Sunday Lake Macquarie Police District attempted to stop the vehicle while conducting high-visibility patrols in Argenton.
The vehicle allegedly failed to stop as directed and a police pursuit was initiated, before it was abandoned due to the manner of driving a short time later.
Road spikes were deployed on the Newcastle Link Road at Wallsend before the sedan stopped in Beaumont Street.
All four teens in the vehicle were refused bail to appear before a children's court on Monday.
The driver was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, not give particulars to other driver, and breach of bail.
The two male passengers were charged with carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The female passenger was charged with carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, possess prohibited drug, and breach of bail.
